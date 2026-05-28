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1 person critically injured after shooting at corner of North Ardenwood Drive and Timber Creek Avenue

1 hour 59 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 10:17 AM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at the corner of North Ardenwood Drive and Timber Creek Avenue.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Thursday morning and left the victim with critical injuries, officials told WBRZ.

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A suspect and a motive have not been identified.  

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