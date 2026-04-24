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Disabled 18-wheeler closes Highway 44 northbound at Highway 941 in Gonzales
GONZALES — A disabled 18-wheeler left Highway 44 northbound closed at Highway 941 on Friday afternoon.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 941.
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Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes.
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