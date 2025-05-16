76°
Zachary Police seeking information on missing 81-year-old
ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old man.
Jacob Hull was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in a white shirt, green pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Hull’s whereabouts should contact ZPD at 225-955-6012.
