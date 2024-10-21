52°
Zachary Police searching for three people who stole $1,500 from local store
ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local T.J. Maxx.
The three people were seen on security cameras stealing approximately $1,500 in merchandise from the retailer.
To report information on their identities, Zachary Police asks that people call (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.
