52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police searching for three people who stole $1,500 from local store

Related Story

ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local T.J. Maxx.

The three people were seen on security cameras stealing approximately $1,500 in merchandise from the retailer.

To report information on their identities, Zachary Police asks that people call (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.

News
Zachary Police searching for three people who...
Zachary Police searching for three people who stole $1,500 from T.J. Maxx
ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local... More >>
2 weeks ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 Thursday, October 03, 2024 10:40:00 AM CDT October 03, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days