Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Zachary Police continues search for missing woman

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen in Zachary more than a year ago.

Madison Re'nea Allen is a 32-year-old white woman who is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds. She has tattoos on both wrists, tattoos of angel wings on her back and a baby footprint tattoo on her thigh.

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts should contact Zachary officials at 225-963-1791.

2 days ago Wednesday, April 30 2025

