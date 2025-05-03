68°
Zachary Police continues search for missing woman
ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen in Zachary more than a year ago.
Madison Re'nea Allen is a 32-year-old white woman who is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds. She has tattoos on both wrists, tattoos of angel wings on her back and a baby footprint tattoo on her thigh.
Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts should contact Zachary officials at 225-963-1791.
