Woman's Hospital celebrates Mother's Day as families welcome their newest additions

BATON ROUGE — The Woman's Hospital celebrated Mother's Day weekend as families welcomed their newest additions just in time for the holiday.

The Woman's Hospital is a specialty hospital for women and infants located in Baton Rouge, welcoming more than 400,000 babies since 1968, making it the largest delivery service in Louisiana.

New mother Sydney Barfield spoke to WBRZ about what it was like becoming a mother just days before the holiday.

Barfield said that her newborn, Tripp Barfield, surprised her two weeks early, just in time for her first Mother's Day, as he is her first child.

Tripp Barfield, sharing a name with both his father and grandfather, was originally due on May 20, but he was born on May 7.

"It was very surreal the moment we first saw him," Sydney Barfield said. "My husband keeps talking about seeing him and hearing his first cry was something he wasn't ready for. You can't really replicate it."