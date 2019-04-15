Woman arrested for climbing Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK – Authorities evacuated visitors from Liberty Island and the iconic Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July as a woman scaled the statue.

Authorities spent the afternoon working to coax the woman down. Hours after she climbed up, she was arrested.

She was protesting U.S. immigration policy, the Associated Press reported. The woman had participated earlier in displaying a banner calling for abolishing the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency.

At one point, she was seen kicking her feet as she watched the crews beneath her.

> CLICK HERE to see more video

She appeared to be moving occasionally and waving a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her, WABC TV reported.



It was not immediately clear if she was protesting anything in particular.

The woman climbed above the brick foundation to the statue’s feet – about 200 feet from ground.

Earlier in the day, seven people were arrested for protesting.

“I feel really sorry for those visitors today” who had to leave or couldn't come, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said. “People have the right to speak out. I don’t think they have the right to co-opt the Statue of Liberty to do it.”

The National Park Service runs the monument.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz