Where will the Tigers geaux in 2024 NFL Draft?

DETROIT, MI - A trio of LSU playmakers went in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels was selected 2nd overall by the Washington Commanders. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his final season with the Tigers; however, he shined even brighter with his work on the ground. He ran for 1,134 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged nearly eight and a half yards per carry.

Star WR Malik Nabers was drafted 6th overall by the New York Giants. He ended 2023 with 89 receptions, 1,569 yards, and was runner-up in voting for the Biletnikoff Award. During LSU Pro Day, he clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash.

Wideout Brian Thomas Jr. was drafted 23rd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023. Thomas Jr. was projected to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the 1st round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took defensive tackle Maason Smith 48th overall; Smith was a former five-star recruit from LSU who struggled with injuries, as he lost his 2022 season to a torn ACL against Florida State.

The Jaguars also took defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson 116th overall in the fourth round. Jefferson transferred to LSU from West Virginia in 2023 and rotated in as a run stopper.

Detroit took DT Mekhi Wingo 189th overall in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. Formerly from Missouri, Wingo was a starting lineman who donned LSU's No. 18 given to the players that display leadership.

Multiple other Tigers are projected to be drafted in day two and three of the draft, which is most notably C Charles Turner III.

Day two of the draft begins Friday at 6 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.