Wednesday Morning Video Forecast

A weak cold front is giving us a short-lived break from the sticky heat, with slightly cooler mornings and warm, sunny afternoons through Friday. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the humidity creeps back in—with an increasing chance of rain as well.

Today & Tomorrow: A weak cold front will move through the Capital Area early Wednesday, possibly bringing a few light showers during the morning commute. Aside from a few sprinkles, the morning will stay cloudy and warm. Temperatures will start in the mid-70s and rise to around 90°F by the afternoon. The sun might take a bit longer to come out, especially south of the interstate, where the front may stall. Areas closer to the coast could get some spotty showers through Wednesday afternoon, but most near the Capital City will stay dry. Overall, it’ll be less humid but still warm, with a mix of clouds and sunshine later in the day.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and the lower humidity levels will allow temperatures to dip into the upper-60s for a 'relatively' cooler start on Thursday.

Up Next: That slightly drier and more comfortable feel will stick around on Thursday and Friday, both of which will bring mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend: Humidity levels will return to summertime levels over the weekend as the same front lifts back north late Friday night. This will open the door for a few spotty showers Saturday and Sunday afternoons; both days will be largely dry and feature plenty of sunshine. By the beginning of next week, another front from the northwest may try to push towards the Gulf. This front looks to be a bit more supportive of thunderstorm development. At this time, the Storm Station is expected isolated thunderstorm activity on Memorial Day, expect the same warm conditions with an increase in cloud cover. Daily rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range both Monday and Tuesday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.