Wednesday Morning Video Forecast

The typical Louisiana early-summertime feel is back! Expect very warm, humid, and dry conditions to dominate for the next week.

Today & Tonight: Warm and breezy describes your Wednesday. A southerly wind ushers in humid air from the Gulf today as temperatures continue to climb. Highs will flirt with the 90-degree mark this afternoon; the Capital City is forecast to hit a muggy 89 degrees today under mainly sunny conditions. Overnight, increasing clouds and a light breeze will hold temperatures to the low and mid-70s around southeast Louisiana.

Up Next: A streak of 90-degree days is likely to begin Thursday. From then through the start of the next week, temps will hold steady in the low-90s each afternoon. With the continuing Gulf breeze, humidity levels will slowly rise as well, resulting in feels-like conditions even warmer than thermometers will read. Over the weekend, heat index values may display 100° at times. Mornings will offer no relief from the early summertime heat, with temperatures struggling to fall below the middle 70s most nights.

While there will be no lack of warmth over the next 7 days, rain chances are hard to come by. This weekend, an upper-level ridge over the Gulf will take control of our weather pattern, meaning warm and sinking air will cause hot and rain-free conditions.

It is important to remember that with the quick transition back to the steam machine that is a Louisiana summer, heat can be dangerous to the health of some, especially those spending extended periods outdoors during peak afternoon hours. It’s important to take the usual precautions—stay hydrated, find ways to cool off, and check on vulnerable individuals.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

