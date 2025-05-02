Wednesday Morning Video Forecast

Dry conditions continue Wednesday before a more active pattern sets up to end the week. Those with outdoor plans this weekend should monitor the changing forecast closely.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will remain dry but feature breezier conditions. Look for a warm afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and winds between 10-20 mph out of the south. Clouds will increase this afternoon but no rain is expected. Overnight, a band of showers and storms pushing across Texas and into northern Louisiana may bring a few thunderstorms early Thursday. While rain chances are not certain early Thursday, mainly cloudy skies, humid air, and lows near 70 degrees should be expected.

Thursday & Friday: With the exception of one or two storms early Thursday, the majority of daylight hours will be dry. Look for a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow which will help warm temperatures into the upper-80s once again. Isolated thunderstorms will move in later in the day, likely by Thursday evening. Best chance of rain Thursday will be along and north of the interstate. Those that see rain could be dealing with heavy downpours and a few high wind gusts. On Friday, a cold front will move into Louisiana from the NW during afternoon hours, triggering another round of thunderstorms. Scattered downpours and stronger thunderstorms will be possible in the Capital Area as early as Friday afternoon and into Friday night. There will be plenty of dry time during the day, allowing highs to peak in the mid-80s.

Weekend: With a front stalled over the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be hit-or-miss throughout the day on Saturday. Those with outdoor plans should monitor the forecast closely; especially with gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning possible. Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s.

The second half of the upcoming weekend show signs of much nicer weather. If the front moves into the Gulf by Sunday morning, drier air will filter in behind it, lowering humidity, eliminating rain chances, and aiding in slightly cooler conditions on Sunday. Morning lows may even dip into the 50s to start the workweek before another warming trend begins.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.6 feet is expected today. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flooding is already occurring. A crest at 42.4 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 31 feet is expected Thursday morning. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.7 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Saturday May 3rd. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville. It will fall below flood stage on Sunday, May 11th.

– Emma Kate C.

