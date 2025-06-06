Wednesday evening video forecast

As the best shot for cooling afternoon showers is passing, temperatures are expected to soar to end the workweek. Some feels-like temperatures could eclipse 100 degrees—especially Friday and Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish after nightfall. Expect gradually clearing skies with lows heading for the low 70s. Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny skies could give way to a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but area rain coverage will stay in the realm of 20% or lower.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will bring some of the warmest temperatures so far this season. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will cause sinking air over the region—a warming process—and high temperatures will jolt into the mid-90s. There will be enough humidity to push the heat index into the 100 – 105 degrees range. Be sure to stay hydrated and keep cool as much as you can! That same range will cause shower development to be minimal, and skies will remain mostly sunny.

Some changes are brewing as we head into Sunday and Monday. A system dropping in from the northwest will increase our rain and thunderstorm chances, and these could pack a bit more punch. With stronger upper-level energy in play, some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds and hail as early as Sunday afternoon. Rain coverage will remain elevated through at least Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures may dip a bit into the upper 80s due to added clouds and rain, but it will still feel muggy. Stay tuned for updates.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

