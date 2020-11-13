Wednesday evening video forecast

A few cold fronts will pass through the Baton Rouge area over the next seven days. While major changes to temperatures are not expected, some slightly cooler and drier conditions will be felt.

The Next 24 Hours: A weak cold front will complete its slow pass through the forecast area overnight. As winds turn northerly, temperatures will cool into the upper 50s beneath clearing skies. North winds will kick out that unseasonable humidity felt on Wednesday. With lots of sunshine, high temperatures will take another run at 80 degrees.

After That: Friday will be a repeat of warm and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds may start top show up on Saturday but with Eta no longer a possible influence on our weather, a dry forecast is advertised. By Sunday, a cold front will push into the Gulf South with band of showers possibly immediately ahead of the front. Though chances are on the low end, any rain that can develop should be short-lived so a mainly dry weekend is ahead. Behind the front on Monday, a slightly stronger push of cool air could come into the region and allow temperatures closer to averages, which are 73 and 50 for this time of year, through Wednesday. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta will bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to central Florida over the next 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm was producing maximum winds of 70mph and was moving north at 10-15mph. Once inland, the storm will rapidly weaken. The system will emerge in the southwest Atlantic by Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Theta continues churning east through the far eastern Atlantic. The record-breaking 29th storm of the season will diminish by early next week.

Another vigorous tropical wave is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea through the weekend. There is a 90 percent chance that a tropical depression could form over the next 5 days.

The Explanation: A weak cold front will cut through the area overnight and a shift to northerly winds will allow dew points to fall from the lower 70s to lower 50s—a marked drop in humidity. Through Sunday, high temperatures will not be much cooler, still approaching 80 degrees each afternoon. However, the lower dew point temperatures permit more overnight cooling and low temperatures will be back in the 50s. Another front will pass through a very dry atmosphere on Sunday afternoon. Forecast models suggest some light showers could fall, most likely in the form of a narrow band along the front. Still, chances look low, amounts look light and duration of any rain will be short. The air mass behind Sunday's front should usher in noticeably cooler temperatures although only a return to average for the time of year. These temperatures and clear skies are expected to last through Wednesday.

--Josh

