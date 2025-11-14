Wednesday Afternoon Video Forecast

Starting today, temperatures will rise to above average levels, and climb even more through the end of the week. By the weekend, highs will return to the 80s, which is nearly 10 degrees above average.

Today & Tonight: Although it is still chilly, lows this morning are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You will not have to worry about ice on your windshield like yesterday morning! During the day, highs will get much warmer. We will top out in the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. Overnight, lows will warm again, bottoming out in the mid-50s.

Up Next: The end of the week will be characterized by warm highs in the upper 70s, and cool lows in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, with no chance of rain. Southerly winds will allow moisture content to steadily rise, eventually leading to some patchy fog development Thursday and Friday morning.

Outdoor plans should be in good shape this weekend, with both LSU and Southern hosting games here in Baton Rouge. Warm and dry conditions will dominate on Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs around 80 degrees. By Sunday, a touch of humidity will creep back in, leading to a mild and somewhat muggy start with lows near 60 degrees. That extra moisture might spark a stray shower or two, but with no clear trigger nearby, widespread rain remains unlikely.

The weather setup becomes a little more unsettled heading into next week. Higher-than-normal moisture will linger over the area, and a few storm systems are expected to move through. These will likely bring a couple of rounds of showers, though it’s still too early to pin down exact timing and coverage. Regardless, no cold fronts will pass through early next week, so the warmer-than-average temperatures should hold for now.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

