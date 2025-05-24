WBRZ wins two Regional Murrow Awards

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ journalists won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for their work in 2024.

Longtime WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon won the Region 9 Feature Reporting award for her story, "Unlikely friendship sparks when boy mistakes multimillionaire for homeless man." The story was shared across the country and had millions of views. The piece was shot by Joel Bruce and Alden Simon and edited by Michael Shingleton.

Investigative reporter Bess Casserleigh won the Region 9 Investigative Reporting award for her deep dive into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. The series of reports was shot and edited by award-winning photographer Joe McCoy. Bess spoke to employees, prisoners, and family members affected, showing leaked documents and videos that highlighted the drug problem at the facility. As her stories continued to develop, it led to the suspension of an officer and the warden. Eventually, a new warden and a new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections were named.