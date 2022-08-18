WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp

84°
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season.

Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and both feel like the competition is far from settled.

Watch their interviews here.

