84°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
Related Story
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season.
Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and both feel like the competition is far from settled.
Watch their interviews here.
News
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small plane crash-lands in canal near Baton Rouge airport
-
Central school board candidate arrested over lewd messages with underage girl
-
Trashed storefront left behind after car drives through Family Dollar early Thursday
-
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
-
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins