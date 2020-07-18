74°
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12

*above video courtesy of Louisiana State Police 

HAMMOND – An impaired driver was captured on video crashing into the back of a Louisiana State Trooper on I-12 over the weekend.

The crash occurred on I-12 westbound west of Hammond shorty after noon when Troopers received several calls about an erratic driver.

Florida residents, Kyle Nadler and his wife, called Troopers about the Dodge truck as it continued on the interstate. Nadler and other drivers positioned themselves to prevent traffic from approaching the truck, State Police said.

A Trooper was able to position his unit on the right shoulder of the interstate near the Pumpkin Center exit. As the truck approached the Trooper, it veered off the right lane and crashed into the back of the unit.

According to State Police, Troopers believe that the driver of the truck, Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash. Burch and the Trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Burch was arrested and booked into the Tanigaphoa Parish Jail for DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

