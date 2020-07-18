Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
Related Story
*above video courtesy of Louisiana State Police
HAMMOND – An impaired driver was captured on video crashing into the back of a Louisiana State Trooper on I-12 over the weekend.
The crash occurred on I-12 westbound west of Hammond shorty after noon when Troopers received several calls about an erratic driver.
Florida residents, Kyle Nadler and his wife, called Troopers about the Dodge truck as it continued on the interstate. Nadler and other drivers positioned themselves to prevent traffic from approaching the truck, State Police said.
A Trooper was able to position his unit on the right shoulder of the interstate near the Pumpkin Center exit. As the truck approached the Trooper, it veered off the right lane and crashed into the back of the unit.
According to State Police, Troopers believe that the driver of the truck, Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash. Burch and the Trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.
The trooper is expected to make a full recovery.
Burch was arrested and booked into the Tanigaphoa Parish Jail for DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAA, local artist honoring lives and memories of family pets with portraits
-
La. National Guard soldiers ready to ramp up PPE warehouses amid case...
-
As schools prepare to reopen, some educators express concern
-
Elderly woman shot in Baton Rouge after neighbors' argument leads to gunfire
-
Current and former officers hold moment of silence for 3 killed in...