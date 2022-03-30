WATCH: EBR Mayor discusses possible Sterling decision

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spoke on rumors of a decision from the federal government regarding the Alton Sterling shooting.



"The truth is that no one knows a specific day or a specific date," Mayor Broome told News 2's Sylvia Weatherspoon. "I can assure you as the Mayor-President of the city and parish, as soon as I am told, I will make sure the citizens of our city know."



Mayor Broome discussed the possibility of protests occurring after the decision was revealed.



"If you recall last year, the protests were peaceful. They were peaceful protests. So I have no reason to expect anything else."

The full interview can be seen on WBRZ News 2's Facebook page.