39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Viral video shows police chase outside Cortana Mall

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A video posted on social media shows a police chase ripping through the parking lot of a local mall Monday.

Witnesses say the video was shot outside the Cortana Mall sometime late Monday afternoon. In the video, at least nine police units can be seen chasing a black Honda sedan around the parking lot of the shopping center.

According to the man who shot the video, Cedro Idencio, the chase began around 5 p.m. with officers chasing the driver in circles around the parking lot. Idencio says the cops made several loops around the lot as more police units gradually joined in on the pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle fled the area with several officers trailing behind.

Idencio says police finally brought the chase to an end a short while later and arrested the driver of the Honda.

BRPD said the chase began as a traffic stop, adding that the driver tossed an item from the vehicle during the pursuit. Police were unable to release further details.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been viewed about 250,000 times on Facebook.

News
Viral video shows massive police chase outside...
Viral video shows massive police chase outside Cortana Mall
BATON ROUGE - A video posted on social media shows a police chase ripping through the parking lot of a... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 Tuesday, February 06, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST February 06, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days