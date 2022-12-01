Latest Weather Blog
Viral video shows police chase outside Cortana Mall
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A video posted on social media shows a police chase ripping through the parking lot of a local mall Monday.
Witnesses say the video was shot outside the Cortana Mall sometime late Monday afternoon. In the video, at least nine police units can be seen chasing a black Honda sedan around the parking lot of the shopping center.
According to the man who shot the video, Cedro Idencio, the chase began around 5 p.m. with officers chasing the driver in circles around the parking lot. Idencio says the cops made several loops around the lot as more police units gradually joined in on the pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle fled the area with several officers trailing behind.
Idencio says police finally brought the chase to an end a short while later and arrested the driver of the Honda.
BRPD said the chase began as a traffic stop, adding that the driver tossed an item from the vehicle during the pursuit. Police were unable to release further details.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been viewed about 250,000 times on Facebook.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD: Some road projects may be pushed back due to rising cost...
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Food trucks return to city of Baker after mayor vetos ban; city...
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
-
BRPD says tipster calls are up, but since last year nearly 150...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs