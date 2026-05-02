Victoria Cox sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2024 kidnapping of Tangipahoa Parish child

AMITE - Victoria Cox, a woman who was convicted of the kidnapping of a Loranger child and the murder of her mother and sister, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday.

The sentencing comes nearly two years after 35-year-old Callie Brunett was killed by her former dating partner, Daniel Callihan. He kidnapped Brunett's two children and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Victoria Cox, when he drove the girls from the Brunett's family home in Loranger to Mississippi, where he killed 4-year-old Erin Brunett.

Cox was found guilty of second-degree murder in Mississippi and sentenced to 40 years in prison. In Tangipahoa Parish, Cox pleaded guilty to reduced charges of obstruction of justice and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child. She was sentenced to 50 years on the kidnapping charge and 10 years on the obstruction charge.

The sentences will run consecutively, but concurrently with prison time in Mississippi. Court minutes say she will not have the benefit of probation or parole until the kidnapping sentence is complete.

Callihan was sentenced to two life terms.