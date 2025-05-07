Victim of deadly crawfish boil shooting in Baker identified

BAKER - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victim of a shooting at a family crawfish boil in Baker on Sunday.

Deputies say Gad Davis, 27, and another man were shot inside the home near the corner of Rolling Acres Drive and Plank Road.

They say during an altercation, a man armed himself with a handgun, then shot and killed Davis.

A relative of Davis then exchanged gunfire with that man, injuring him. He was in critical condition after the shooting.

The man who shot Davis may face charges when he is released from the hospital. Whether Davis' relative will face charges is still under investigation, authorities said Monday.