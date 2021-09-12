70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge malfunctions

Related Story

A drawbridge malfunction led to vehicles falling in New Orleans.  Officials say people were hurt after the Claiborne Bridge became stuck open Tuesday. 

Vehicles dropped roughly four and a half feet from one side of the bridge to the other side. Luckily none fell into the water. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  Authorities say six others refused treatment.  No word if the malfunction is related to Hurricane Ida.

News
Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge...
Vehicles drop 4 1/2 feet after bridge malfunctions
A drawbridge malfunction led to vehicles falling in New Orleans. Officials say people were hurt after the Claiborne Bridge became... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:53:00 PM CDT September 09, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days