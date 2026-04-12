60°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S. men will be automatically registered for military draft under new federal rule
Related Story
WASHINGTON — Eligible men in the U.S. will soon be automatically registered for the military draft.
Right now, eligible male U.S. citizens ages 18 to 25 are required to register through the Selective Service System online. However, a new automatic registration process was approved by Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026.
The move was made to streamline the previous process and to save money.
The proposed rule is currently under review by the Regulatory Affairs Office and awaiting finalization.
News
WASHINGTON — Eligible men in the U.S. will soon be automatically registered for the military draft. Right now, eligible... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights
-
Livingston Parish president releases statement after parish government ordered to pay $37,000...
-
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week...
-
Southern University throws watch party for Artemis II return
-
Lane Kiffin speaks at LSU's Coaches Clinic