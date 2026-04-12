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U.S. men will be automatically registered for military draft under new federal rule

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WASHINGTON — Eligible men in the U.S. will soon be automatically registered for the military draft.

Right now, eligible male U.S. citizens ages 18 to 25 are required to register through the Selective Service System online. However, a new automatic registration process was approved by Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026.

The move was made to streamline the previous process and to save money.

The proposed rule is currently under review by the Regulatory Affairs Office and awaiting finalization.

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U.S. men will be automatically registered for...
U.S. men will be automatically registered for military draft under new federal rule
WASHINGTON — Eligible men in the U.S. will soon be automatically registered for the military draft. Right now, eligible... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 7:23:46 PM CDT April 09, 2026

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