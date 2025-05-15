U-High baseball eyes another state title

BATON ROUGE - U-High baseball has a chance to win back-to-back state championships.

After winning the programs first-ever state title last season, the Cubs are back in Sulphur for the Division III Select state championship series.

It is Head Coach Jon Ramsey's first season in charge, but U-High hasn't missed a beat.

"We have a large junior class, and a group of seniors that have done a great job leading the way," said Ramsey. "The guys that are juniors now, who have played a lot, they were on the team last year, that whole culture has been built, and again, staying with our process, staying with things we do, this is a fantastic group of guys, they really buy in."

The Cubs being the best-of-three championship series with Catholic of New Iberia Thursday at 11 a.m. at McMurray Park in Sulphur.