Two wanted for stealing ATV from Livingston Parish home
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for two men who stole an ATV.
According to deputies, around 7 a.m. Sunday the unidentified men entered the backyard of a home on Highway 43 and Hungarian Presbyterian Church Road.
The men are wanted for taking a blue 2008 Yamaha Grizzly 80.
Authorities say the men left the scene in a white F-150 with a silver toolbox in the back.
