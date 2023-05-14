91°
Two wanted for stealing ATV from Livingston Parish home

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for two men who stole an ATV.

According to deputies, around 7 a.m. Sunday the unidentified men entered the backyard of a home on Highway 43 and Hungarian Presbyterian Church Road.

The men are wanted for taking a blue 2008 Yamaha Grizzly 80.

Authorities say the men left the scene in a white F-150 with a silver toolbox in the back.

