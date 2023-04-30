77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in custody
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A police chase that ended in a crash led to one person being arrested and with two others still being sought early Friday morning.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the chase, which ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a pole at Government Street and Jefferson Highway around 6 a.m. Friday, led to one person being taken into custody while law enforcement searches for two more.
Police said the chase began when officers spotted the three suspects breaking into cars.
This is a developing story.
News
BATON ROUGE - A police chase that ended in a crash led to one person being arrested and with two... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
-
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game