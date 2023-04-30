Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in custody

BATON ROUGE - A police chase that ended in a crash led to one person being arrested and with two others still being sought early Friday morning.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the chase, which ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a pole at Government Street and Jefferson Highway around 6 a.m. Friday, led to one person being taken into custody while law enforcement searches for two more.

Police said the chase began when officers spotted the three suspects breaking into cars.

This is a developing story.