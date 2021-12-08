Latest Weather Blog
Two missing children found early Tuesday morning
ERWINVILLE - After a long night of searching, Tuesday morning West Baton Rouge Parish authorities located two children who apparently got lost while playing in the woods.
12-year-old Blake Lundberg and 13-year-old Nathan Miller, were discovered "safe and scared," shortly before 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, according to Captain Keith Kibby of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (WBRSO).
They'd been missing since 6:15 p.m. Monday, when they were last seen playing near the 7200 block of Rougon Road in Erwinville.
The two boys were believed to have wandered off into a nearby wooded area and gotten lost after dark.
"The minors were not kidnapped," Captain Kibby said. "We believe that the two boys went out to the woods for fun and didn't make it back before dark because they are lost."
A search team with K-9's, helicopters, and officials on foot spend the night searching the woods and minutes after the search was called off, the boys were located.
