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Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park

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PONCHATOULA - Two people were hurt in a shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park on Sunday. 

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They are both in stable condition. 

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released. 

Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

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Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker...
Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park
PONCHATOULA - Two people were hurt in a shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park on Sunday. Police Chief Bry Layrisson... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 Sunday, April 12, 2026 7:07:00 PM CDT April 12, 2026

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