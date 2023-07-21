Tuesday morning video forecast

The heat is on! No cool down showers in the forecast today.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Dry conditions are back again today. Low moisture levels allow the air to heat and cool more efficiently. We started this morning a little cooler, but that won’t prevent us from heating well into the 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 95. It will be hot, but lower humidity will prevent the heat index from getting into the triple digits. This afternoon, a few showers will be possible along the coast. St.Mary Parish folks, look out for a shower. The rest of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will cool to near 71 degrees.

Up Next: Moisture will make a slow return starting tomorrow. A weak front will move through on Wednesday, acting as a trigger to some shower activity. Not everyone will see rain, but building clouds will offer some shade. The moisture will continue to build throughout the week, so the humidity and rain chances climb. Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week with rain starting in the late morning and early afternoon. It will not be a washout. Afternoon showers will be possible every afternoon for the rest of the forecast period. Again, not expecting any widespread rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the very low 90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The Tropics: There are now two new tropical waves out in the Atlantic. The conditions look good for tropical development, but there are still many possibilities for the outcome of these storms. Tropical activity may move into the Gulf of Mexico, but it is too early to know for certain. The WBRZ Weather Team is monitoring these systems around the clock. We will be the first to let you know of any new information.

Tropical Outlook Information:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is forecast to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, which is likely to limit significant development. After that time, however, the system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands this morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

A broad area of low pressure located a little over 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms displaced to the west of an elongated surface circulation. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.