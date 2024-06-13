Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

In result of lower dewpoints, sunny skies and a lack of rain will help warm temperatures near record highs by the end of the week. The dry streak is set to end by Sunday as Father's Day continues to trend wetter.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday morning will begin with lows in the 70's and clear skies. Sunshine will dominate all day long with northeasterly winds ushering slightly drier air into the region throughout the day. Though still sticky, lower humidity will begin to take over on Tuesday, though afternoon highs will be back into the 90's today. Any rain chances on Tuesday remain primarily to coastal areas as a front stalls just south of Louisiana in the gulf.

Overnight, as mostly clear skies continue, temperatures will fall near 72° in the Capital City by daybreak Wednesday.

Up Next: Rain chances during the workweek and through the first half of Father's Day weekend remain little to none in the Baton Rouge area as drier air helps shut off the moisture source for showers. In result, temperatures will gradually warm each day this week, nearing record highs by Friday and Saturday.

Our next potential rainmaker could arrive as early as Sunday as long-term data is hinting at a possible plume of tropical moisture overtaking portions of the Gulf coast, including Louisiana. It is still too far out to discuss exact details, but if you have any outdoor Father's Day plans, be sure to stay in touch with the Storm Station as the forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

The Tropics: A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf will move northeastward across south Florida over the next 24 hours and offshore to the eastern coast. Environmental conditions are expected to be generally

unfavorable, although some slow development is possible when the system is offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast. This will not impact the Louisiana coast.

- Emma Kate Cowan