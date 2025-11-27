Tuesday evening video forecast

Once a cold front pushes through Tuesday night, get ready for a major wardrobe change! Relatively cooler air initially will turn to chilly conditions by Thanksgiving.

Wednesday: high clouds, much less muggy

Thanksgiving, Black Friday: cool and dry

Weekend: turning unsettled again

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will pass through overnight, leading to clearing skies and a northwesterly breeze of 5-10 mph. Lows will fall into the mid-50s. As a cooler, drier air mass continues to spill in from the northwest on Wednesday, expect a crisp feel with highs in the upper 60s.

Up Next: The real chill will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be cool, but sunny—perfect for getting outside before the meal. After a morning low in the upper 30s, the afternoon high will only reach the mid-60s. The coldest morning of the entire week will be Friday, as the core of the cold air settles over the region. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 30s. While the Storm Station expects temperatures to stay just above freezing, it will certainly be cold enough to warrant caution. If you have sensitive outdoor plants, plan to cover or bring them inside.

The chill will ease off over the weekend. Saturday will start off in the 40s with clouds increasing through the day will still only warm into the upper 60s. By Sunday, enough moisture will return to put clouds and the chance for showers back into the forecast, and unsettled weather could hang around for a few days from there. Signs point to a stalling frontal system, which could result in a period of gloomy, cool weather. However, if and where the boundary stalls will ultimately shake out what we experience. The details will become clearer before the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.