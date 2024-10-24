Tuesday evening video forecast

The Capital Area is in the midst of its longest dry streak of the year. Tuesday marks the 18th consecutive day without rain. If not for a minimal tenth of an inch on October 4th, the dry spell would go all the way back to September 18th.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies will persist overnight. As has been the case of late, dry air will allow plenty of cooling by dawn with low temperatures in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Up Next: Through the end of the workweek, broad high pressure will dictate fair weather across the Southeast. The result will be a continuation of seasonable mornings and warm afternoons. Though no record high temperatures are explicitly forecast, highs will come within a few degrees of the marks each afternoon. Thursday may have the best chance of challenging the standing record of 91 degrees dating back to the 1800s. Other than a few high clouds, skies will remain mostly clear. There is no reason to be concerned about outdoor plans over the weekend as the dry and mild pattern will continue. The first evidence of even a slim rain chance will come toward the middle of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: After a long active period, the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.