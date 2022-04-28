Tuesday evening video forecast

Pleasant weather is expected through the end of the workweek. Dry air will slowly give way to the next return of humidity over the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: A pocket of clouds that drifted over the area this evening will quickly push south and diminish into the night. North winds of 5-10mph, occasionally gusting up to 20mph, will continue to pull in much drier air and guide low temperatures into the low 50s. Sunshine and almost completely blue skies are anticipated on Wednesday. Winds will stay out of the north at 5-10mph keeping humidity low. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Up Next: The rest of the week is in great shape with mainly clear skies. Much lower humidity will be felt through Thursday. Again, Thursday morning will be cooler than average in the morning with lows in the low 50s and near average in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. By Friday, conditions will slowly moderate as southeast winds and onshore flow return moisture to the area. Highs will get back into the mid 80s. Over the weekend, mornings will be much muggier with lows in the mid 60s. This added moisture will help clouds develop along with some isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Garth Brooks: For those heading out to the concert on Saturday evening, the weather looks good. Those arriving early to tailgate will find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. A stray shower is not out of the question but would be short-lived. Into the evening hours, expect mostly clear skies and thermometers will fall out of the 80s into the 70s with a touch of humidity.

The Explanation: The center of an upper level trough of low pressure will push away to the east on Tuesday night and the sinking motions that will occur after this will allow rapid drying and clearing. Northerly winds of 5-10mph are expected to transport in that drier air mass and some gusts over 20mph will be possible. Much lower dew point temperatures, in the 40s, will settle over the region. This much lower humidity will help to reduce low temperatures into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Given ample sunshine and the time of year, high temperatures will easily rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s. The rest of the workweek will be quiet with a weak but broad upper level ridge of high pressure traversing the Eastern U.S. A surface high pressure system will move toward the Bahamas over the weekend causing surface winds to come out of the southeast and return moisture to the region. Meanwhile, the ridge will be broken down by an upper level trough of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes region by the middle of the weekend. This might cool the atmosphere just enough that with the addition of increasing surface moisture, there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the peak heating hours on Sunday or Monday.

