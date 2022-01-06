Tuesday evening video forecast

Temperatures and rain chances are trending up in the 7-Day Forecast. Especially over weekend, those with outdoor plans will have to be watchful of the weather.

Next 24 Hours: Shifting winds and increasing clouds will keep temperatures well above freezing tonight. In fact, lows will likely occur shortly after midnight in the low to mid 40s and rise through daybreak. Wednesday will have some sun but plenty of clouds will mix in as well. A stray shower is possible, especially late in the day. Thanks to southeast winds of 5-10mph, high temperatures will chug into the upper 60s.

Up Next: A frontal system will approach from the northwest on Wednesday night. This front and associated low pressure could trigger isolated showers through early Thursday, but no significant precipitation is expected. Behind the front, the afternoon will turn breezy and cooler with lingering clouds. Near freezing temperatures are possible on a clear and chilly end to the workweek, Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the weekend forecast though confidence on timing is low at this time. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Near average temperatures in the 40s will occur on Tuesday night. A broad, upper level trough of low pressure will move well north of the area on Wednesday and Thursday sending a weak frontal system into the region. The atmosphere will be rather dry still from our recent frontal passage so there will not be much moisture available for this system. However, the forcing or lift created by the front may be just enough to generate a few passing showers late Wednesday into Thursday followed by another pop of cool air to end the week. We will keep an eye on lows Friday morning for perhaps a third freezing night, the current forecast keeps numbers right around 32 degrees. Saturday and Sunday, an upper level trough of low pressure in the western U.S. will interact with another in the Northeast. This somewhat complex and difficult to forecast interaction will place the area in a region of increased moisture and lift and therefore a pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A front may push into the area on Monday to lower temperatures but that will be highly dependent on how the upper level troughs resolve across the country—so for now, confidence is low as to what happens Sunday and beyond.

