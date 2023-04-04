Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

We have beat the record again today, and the heat is not letting up.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another afternoon with record-breaking heat across the Capital Area, and the warm temperatures will be sticking around. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper-60s and dense cloud cover will move in from the south. A muggy and humid start to your Wednesday will clear up and dry out into the afternoon hours. More record-breaking heat is possible. The number to beat is 86° and we are forecasting the mid-80s across the area. A few spotty showers are possible but less than 10% of the viewing area will see rain.

Up Next: Thursday the hot and humid pattern will continue. Starting your day, it will be cloudy and warm. By the afternoon the cloud cover will clear out, allowing temperatures to heat up near record-breaking for the fourth day in a row. Showers will not be around the area, but the pattern will begin to change for Friday. A weak cold front will move through the area throughout the day on Friday. Showers and storms will be around mid-day and continue into the afternoon hours. Some of the showers and moisture will linger into Saturday. We are tracking a secondary cold front that will move through on Sunday bringing us some relief from the heat heading into your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.