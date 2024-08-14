86°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck crashes through Livingston Parish convenience store
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS - A red truck crashed through a Livingston Parish convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the truck inside the store near the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. A brick wall was broken and the hood of the car pushed into aisles lined with chips and sodas.
No more information about the crash has been released.
Related Images
News
DENHAM SPRINGS - A red truck crashed through a Livingston Parish convenience store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council approves $2,500 tax break for first responders
-
St. George leaders respond to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's letter to leaders
-
Metro Council votes in new District 7 Council Member, Mayor Pro-Tem
-
Drainage system isn't cutting it, people asking for change in Perkins neighborhood
-
Man accused of fentanyl poisoning death arrested for second-degree murder, drug dealing