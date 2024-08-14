86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck crashes through Livingston Parish convenience store

DENHAM SPRINGS - A red truck crashed through a Livingston Parish convenience store Monday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the truck inside the store near the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. A brick wall was broken and the hood of the car pushed into aisles lined with chips and sodas. 

No more information about the crash has been released. 

