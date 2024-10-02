Trash piles cleared less than 48 hours after OYS story

BATON ROUGE - Less than 48 hours after a 2 On Your Side story aired, a crew cleaned up the trash piles causing complaints in one Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Last week, Brittany Weiss toured Bettie Martin's neighborhood off of North 25th Street, and she has concerns about the condition of her neighborhood and the lack of accountability.

"The city is responsible for a lot of this," Martin said.

On Sunday morning, Martin was getting ready to watch football when she heard a large truck outside her home.

"They came out on Sunday and cleaned the neighborhood up," she said.

When she looked outside, she saw a team of people cleaning and stuffing garbage bags full of trash.

Martin has been upset with what has happened in the neighborhood where she's lived for decades. Trash piles full of furniture sit on the side of the street for months, lots are overgrown, and tires are tossed on the side of the road or in the ditches. The blight is increasing.

For months, Martin says she's been contacting 311 and has not received a response to her inquiries. Now that those piles of trash and debris have been hauled away, Martin turns to her next task of clearing the overgrown lots. She says she's looking for help with that, too.