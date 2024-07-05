Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - Some customers of a transmission shop on Florida Boulevard say the place is doing poor work and taking a long time to get the job done.

Patsy Richardson says a couple of years ago she needed a new transmission for her 2005 Nissan. She brought her car to Aamco Transmission, run by Rusty Roux. The job cost her about $4,000. Soon after the repairs were made she said she brought it back to the shop.

"I rode it for a little while, the transmission stopped pulling and went slow. I brought it back and that's where it's been ever since," Richardson said.

The car has been sitting at Aamco since October 2022 and Richardson says she has lost her patience.

Johnny Burns is a small business owner and brought his 2005 Nissan truck to Aamco in October 2023. He was told the work to replace his transmission would take a week. After a month went by, Burns says he got his work truck back to find it had no power and struggled to get down the road.

The truck broke down soon after and Burns took it somewhere else. He says that's where he learned that his transmission was never replaced - the old one was still in his vehicle. It had fewer parts and was leaking fluid.

"They left a bolt off," he said.

This is not the first time 2 On Your Side has spoken with an angry customer of Roux's. In 2022, a man reached out to WBRZ after his van had been sitting at Aamco for two years.

"How do you go to work in the morning knowing you're ripping people off that go to work and try to feed their families?" said Burns.

Richardson shares that same pain. She says she's tired of asking people or paying for a ride when she needs one. She's also tired of paying for insurance on a car that she's not driving.

"Give me my money back and my vehicle where I can take it and get it done right," she said.

Burns says he plans to take Aamco to small claims court after spending nearly $4,300 on repairs there. After it's all said and done he says he'll end up paying nearly $8,000 on his truck's transmission.

Roux responded to an email from 2 On Your Side Tuesday and said he was waiting on a supplier to get a part for Richardson's car. He said he'd contact them Wednesday for an update.