78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train collides with cane truck in White Castle; no injuries reported

Related Story

WHITE CASTLE - A train ran into a cane truck on the tracks in Iberville Parish Tuesday morning. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in White Castle. Pictures from the scene showed the front cab of the truck appeared to have taken the most damage, and the sugarcane cargo was crushed in the front of the train. 

There were no severe injuries reported. 

News
Train collides with cane truck in White...
Train collides with cane truck in White Castle; no injuries reported
WHITE CASTLE - A train ran into a cane truck on the tracks in Iberville Parish Tuesday morning. The... More >>
6 days ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 Tuesday, October 15, 2024 10:33:00 AM CDT October 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days