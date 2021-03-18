57°
Traffic Alert: Crash with injury on I-10 EB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU causes severe delays

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 16) morning crash on I-10 EB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B has been cleared from the roadway.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily resulted in stopped traffic from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151, in addition to lane blockage.

The crash is now cleared and traffic is able to flow smoothly.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

News
1 day ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 7:52:00 AM CDT March 16, 2021

