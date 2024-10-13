Tigers score early, look ugly late as LSU outlasts Southeastern 31-0

BATON ROUGE- Coming off of a win over Miami, the LSU Tiger football team was back in action in Tiger Stadium Saturday night against Southeastern.

After going three and out on their first drive, LSU gets on the board in the first quarter with a touchdown throw from Joe Burrow to JaMarr Chase to put LSU up 7-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown was set up by a Southeastern fumble forced by Devin White. Andre Anthony recovered on the Southeastern 34.

On LSU's next drive, Joe Burrow showed what he could do on the ground.

On the 4th play of the drive, Burrow scrambled for 13 yards to the Southeastern 8 yard line for the first down.

Burrow would finish the 7 play, 46 yard drive with a 1 yard touchdown run to give LSU a 14-0 lead with 3:20 to go in the 1st.

At the beginning of the 2nd quarter, LSU kicker Cole Tracy would build on his 4 for 4 performance against Miami by hitting a 50 yard field goal to extend LSU's lead to 17.

With under 5 minutes to play in the half, LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips was ejected from the game with 4:14 to play for targeting Southeastern quarterback Chason Vigil.

On the last play of the first half, Stephen Sullivan hauled down a 40 yard hail mary throw from Joe Burrow for a touchdown.

LSU lead 24-0 at halftime.

Southeastern had their best chance to score thwarted late in the fourth quarter by LSU safety JaCoby Stevens who scooped up a fumble and returned it 64 yards. That set up Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 7 yard touchdown run to end the game.

The Tigers shutout Southeastern 31-0.

Final Game Stats:

LSU QB Joe Burrow: 10-20, 151 YD, 2 TD, 1 rushing TD

SLU QB Chason Vigil: 23-33, 189 YD, 1 INT

LSU RB Nick Brossette: 19 ATT, 137 YD

SLU RB Darren Johnson: 8 ATT, 32 YD

Total Yards: SLU 254 YD - LSU 335 YD