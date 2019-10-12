63°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's health report
Related Story
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct. 10, 2019.
News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct. 10, 2019. More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Trump holds election eve rally in Lake Charles
-
Residents unsurprised by major crash that left mom, child seriously hurt in...
-
New exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange open Friday
-
New technology aiding one woman's fight against breast cancer
-
City breaks ground on new housing in Old South Baton Rouge