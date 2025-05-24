Thursday Morning Video Forecast

A stalled front will shift back north on Friday, bringing humid Gulf air and increasing the chance of showers and storms into Memorial Day Weekend. While it won’t be a washout, some afternoon plans may be affected by spotty rain, especially Sunday and Monday.

Today & Tonight: It will be a comfortable start to the day, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 80s, possibly reaching 90 degrees in Baton Rouge, with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will stay low and winds will be light. A stalled front near the coast could bring a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, but most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, any spots that get rain on Thursday may see some patchy fog around sunrise Friday. Morning temperatures on Friday will be near 70 degrees.

Friday: The same weather front that caused thunderstorms in the Capital Area on Wednesday morning will move back north from the Gulf on Friday. As it does, it will bring in humid air and increase the chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage is expected to be around 20%. Aside from the humidity, Friday should be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

If you're traveling for Memorial Day, road conditions look good, and weather-related flight delays or cancellations out of Baton Rouge are not expected at this time.

Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday is expected to stay mostly dry, with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly, and increasing humidity could lead to a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially later in the day. That pattern continues into Memorial Day. Right now, there's a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms, and that chance could go up as we get closer. It doesn’t look like a total washout, but some outdoor plans may be impacted. Temperatures on Memorial Day will be a few degrees cooler due to more clouds and passing showers.

The unsettled pattern will linger into early next week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday could have spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours.

