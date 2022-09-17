Thursday morning video forecast

Enjoy this lower humidity while it lasts.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is the last day we can really enjoy the lower humidity before the summery steam makes a comeback. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be comfortable. Tonight, will be our last time seeing the 60s for a while.

Up Next: Friday will start out in the 60s and then temperatures will warm up into the low 90s. Humidity will be filling back in throughout the day. Heading into the weekend, mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 90° in the peak of the afternoon. The humidity will be back to the normal summery steam. With more moisture, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Showers are more likely closer to the coast, and we are not tracking any total washouts. Temperatures will stay warm, but dry conditions will return next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Fiona was named late on Wednesday night. This storm is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it interacts with some of the Caribbean islands. Early next week, it is expected to make a northerly turn out into the Atlantic before reaching Florida. CLICK HERE to see the full forecast track in the Storm Station Hurricane Center.