Thursday Midday Video Forecast

A stretch of hot, sunny weather has arrived in the Capital Region, with temperatures reaching the low 90s for the first time this year and humidity making it feel even warmer.

Today & Tonight: After a cloudy and warm start in the 70s early Thursday, breezy south winds will help clear skies by mid-morning. A mostly to partly sunny afternoon will see temperatures in the low-90s around the Capital Region for the first time this year. Humidity levels today will make conditions feel even warmer at times. Elevated winds between 10-20 mph may add temporary relief from the heat at times.

Overnight, increasing clouds and the same sticky feel will hold lows to the middle 70s.

Friday: Prepare for another toasty day as temperatures return to the low-90s Friday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. For those heading to LSU graduation tomorrow, hold tight to your caps, breezy conditions will remain to end the workweek. No rain is expected, so all outdoor celebrations, pool parties, or crawfish boils are good to go!

Weekend: The stretch of 90-degree days isn’t letting up this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking hot, with highs around 92° and lots of sunshine in the Capital City. On top of that, the humidity is cranking up the summer vibes, making it feel even warmer—heat index values could hit close to 100° during the afternoons. Don’t count on the mornings for much relief either. Temps will start off in the 70s and it’ll already feel pretty sticky. If you’re heading outside, keep in mind the UV Index will be extreme—an 11 out of 12 level—so don't forget to lather on the sunscreen. Also, with this being the first weekend that really feels like summer, be smart: stay cool, prioritize hydration, avoid too much time outside during peak heat, and check in on anyone who might be more sensitive to the heat.

Up Next: Conditions remain toasty and dry into the next workweek. There are a few signs of a cold front getting close by the middle of next week. A clean passage looks unlikely, so a big temperature drop is not expected as of now.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.