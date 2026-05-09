Thursday Afternoon Video Forecast

Other than some showers this morning, Thursday has continued to trend drier. This will not be the case Friday and into the weekend as numerous showers and storms are expected.

Today & Tonight: A cold front will work through the area this morning bringing spotty to isolated showers. Be prepared for some slick roads during the AM commute. Overall, today has continued to trend drier, and we might not see much activity as we head into the afternoon. The previously mentioned front will stall near the coast, with a bit drier air filtering in behind it. Clouds will stick around, keeping highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the mid-60s. A few showers will be possible, especially as we move closer to daybreak.

Up Next: Friday is looking like a very active day as the front moves back north as a warm front. Rain chances will increase throughout the day, with the highest coverage in the afternoon and evening. Almost everyone will get wet, and some could even see pockets of heavy rainfall. Prepare for a rather slow and slick evening commute home.





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Storms will stay likely into the weekend as multiple atmospheric disturbances sweep through. There is a bit of uncertainty on the exact timing of these features, and this will control when rain is most likely. Saturday is looking like the wetter of the two days with numerous showers and storms. The 2nd half of the weekend will feature pop-up activity, with a final round overnight as a cold front moves through.

Through the weekend, showers and thunderstorms should add up rain totals of 2-5” with locally higher amounts possible. We clear things out next week, with temperatures on the mild side of things.

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- Balin

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