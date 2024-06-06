91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three killed, two more hurt in crash along Magnolia Bridge Road

CENTRAL - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a car wreck in Central on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened along Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road around 4 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were hurt, but are in stable condition. AirMed units were called to the scene but canceled. 

At 5 p.m., Central Police Department said Magnolia Bridge Road is closed and will be for several hours. 

No more information about the crash was available. 

