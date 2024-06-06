91°
Latest Weather Blog
Three killed, two more hurt in crash along Magnolia Bridge Road
Related Story
CENTRAL - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a car wreck in Central on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the crash happened along Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road around 4 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were hurt, but are in stable condition. AirMed units were called to the scene but canceled.
At 5 p.m., Central Police Department said Magnolia Bridge Road is closed and will be for several hours.
No more information about the crash was available.
News
CENTRAL - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a car wreck in Central on Tuesday afternoon.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida
-
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas
-
Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews say at least...
-
Central head-on crash killed 3 when driver hit truck hauling 3,000 pounds...
-
Livingston deputies investigating possible attempted abduction