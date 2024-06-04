72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three killed, two more hurt in crash along Magnolia Bridge Road

1 hour 55 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 4:39 PM June 04, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a car wreck in Central on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened along Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road around 4 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were hurt, but are in stable condition. AirMed units were called to the scene but canceled. 

At 5 p.m., Central Police Department said Magnolia Bridge Road is closed and will be for several hours. 

Trending News

No more information about the crash was available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days