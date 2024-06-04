72°
Latest Weather Blog
Three killed, two more hurt in crash along Magnolia Bridge Road
CENTRAL - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a car wreck in Central on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the crash happened along Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road around 4 p.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were hurt, but are in stable condition. AirMed units were called to the scene but canceled.
At 5 p.m., Central Police Department said Magnolia Bridge Road is closed and will be for several hours.
Trending News
No more information about the crash was available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement responding to apartment complex near LSU campus
-
Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests,...
-
State officials announce plans for beautification efforts for New Orleans ahead of...
-
Nebraska woman believed to be dead found breathing by funeral home employee
-
2une In Previews: City of Baker's Free Career Expo