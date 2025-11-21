69°
Three injured, including one airlifted, in Zachary crash

ZACHARY — One person was airlifted to a hospital and two others were taken by ambulance after a single-vehicle crash on Tucker Road Wednesday evening, sources told WBRZ.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the car lost control while trying to pass another vehicle and crashed. Sources say one person was pinned under the car. 

Further details were not immediately available.

1 day ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 Wednesday, November 19, 2025 6:41:00 PM CST November 19, 2025

