Three injured, including one airlifted, in Zachary crash
ZACHARY — One person was airlifted to a hospital and two others were taken by ambulance after a single-vehicle crash on Tucker Road Wednesday evening, sources told WBRZ.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the car lost control while trying to pass another vehicle and crashed. Sources say one person was pinned under the car.
Further details were not immediately available.
